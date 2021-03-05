Official: Uppena girl in Ram’s Next

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Energetic Star Ram will romance Uppena sensation Krithi Shetty in his next film. The makers released an official statement about the same. Lingusamy will direct this action-packed romantic entertainer and the shoot commences in the mid of this month. After the super success of Uppena, Krithi Shetty is in demand and she turned a signing spree. Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer and the film releases at the end of this year.

