Uppena enters 50cr club – List of 50cr Films

Uppena after its third week has successfully entered into the 50 cr distributor share (worldwide) club. This is a sensational feat for a debutant as it becomes the first Indian film for a debutant to collect over this mark. Starting with opening day followed by the first week and full run the film has smashed all sorts of record for a debutant. Theatrical rights of the film are valued for 20cr and film has collected 2.5 times of that. Below is the list of films that have collected 50 cr share worldwide.

In the order of release date:

1. Magadheera

2. Dookudu

3. Gabbar Singh

4. Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu

5. Attarintiki Daredi

6. Race Gurram

7. Baahubali

8. Srimanthudu

9. Nannaku Prematho

10, Sardaar Gabbar Singh

11. Sarrainodu

12. Janatha Garage

13. Dhruva

14. Khaidi No.150

15. Katamarayudu

16. Baahubali2

17. Duvvada Jagannadham

18. Jai Lava Kusa

19. Agnyaathavaasi

20. Rangasthalam

21. Bharat Ane Nenu

22. Naa Peru Surya

23. Geetha Govindam

24. Aravindha Sametha

25. Vinaya Vidheya Rama

26. F2

27. Maharshi

28. Saaho

29. Syeraa Narasimha Reddy

30. Sarileru Neekevvaru

31. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

32. Uppena

Mahesh Babu leads the list with 6 films followed by Allu Arjun / Pawan Kalyan with 5 films. Chiranjeevi / Venkatesh has 2 each when it comes to the 80’s heroes. Only two of them achieved this mark in that generation. 50cr is not an achievement for a biggie as they are collecting this amount in a single day. But that is still an achievement for medium/ small budget films.