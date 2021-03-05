Uppena enters 50cr club – List of 50cr Films

Uppena after its third week has successfully entered into the 50 cr distributor share (worldwide) club. This is a sensational feat for a debutant as it becomes the first Indian film for a debutant to collect over this mark. Starting with opening day followed by the first week and full run the film has smashed all sorts of record for a debutant. Theatrical rights of the film are valued for 20cr and film has collected 2.5 times of that. Below is the list of films that have collected 50 cr share worldwide.
In the order of release date:
1. Magadheera
2. Dookudu
3. Gabbar Singh
4. Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu
5. Attarintiki Daredi
6. Race Gurram
7. Baahubali
8. Srimanthudu
9. Nannaku Prematho
10, Sardaar Gabbar Singh
11. Sarrainodu
12. Janatha Garage
13. Dhruva
14. Khaidi No.150
15. Katamarayudu
16. Baahubali2
17. Duvvada Jagannadham
18. Jai Lava Kusa
19. Agnyaathavaasi
20. Rangasthalam
21. Bharat Ane Nenu
22. Naa Peru Surya
23. Geetha Govindam
24. Aravindha Sametha
25. Vinaya Vidheya Rama
26. F2
27. Maharshi
28. Saaho
29. Syeraa Narasimha Reddy
30. Sarileru Neekevvaru
31. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
32. Uppena
Mahesh Babu leads the list with 6 films followed by Allu Arjun / Pawan Kalyan with 5 films. Chiranjeevi / Venkatesh has 2 each when it comes to the 80’s heroes. Only two of them achieved this mark in that generation. 50cr is not an achievement for a biggie as they are collecting this amount in a single day. But that is still an achievement for medium/ small budget films.