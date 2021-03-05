Sushant Singh Case: NCB files charge sheet on 33 people

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case after there is the involvement of drugs. The Narcotics Control Bureau submitted a charge sheet of 11700 pages against 33 accused people in the case in the NDPS Sessions Court in Mumbai. This happened after ten months after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and several drug peddlers are named in the list of the accused. The hard copy of the charge sheet had 11,700 pages and the digital copy had 40,000 pages in total.

The statement of 200 witnesses are included in the detailed report. The Narcotics Control Bureau said the drug tests for all the 33 accused were positive. All the related reports, evidence and call records are submitted to the NDPS Court. The trial in the case will start soon.