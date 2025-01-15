OMG! Tirumala has to see even fake Darshanam tickets

At a time when devotees of Tirumala Tirupati are still grieving over the stampede tragedy and are in shock over bus accident in Ghat Road, the news of fake Darhanam tickets is coming as a new shock.

Couple of cab drivers with the support of TTD employees, have been running this fake tickets racket.

Lakshmipati, TTD employee working at Special Darshanam Tickets Counter, Manikanta, employee working in Fire Safety Department are considered as the master minds behind this fake tickets trick.

As Lakshmipati and Manikanta have knowledge about the inside happenings in TTD being its employees, they have devised the idea of fake tickets. They have printed fake tickets resembling Rs 300 Darshanam tickets and sold them to devotees through cab drivers Jagadish and Sasi.

According to inputs from Tirumala, already fake tickets gang has sold tickets worth more than Rs 20,000 to devotees. They used to take care that, the devotees who got fake tickets had Darshan, when Lakshmipati was in duty.

However TTD Vigilance officials unearthed the fake tickets racket and launched an inquiry.