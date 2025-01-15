x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

OMG! Tirumala has to see even fake Darshanam tickets

Published on January 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Big Digital Deal locked for Sankranthiki Vastunnam
image
OMG! Tirumala has to see even fake Darshanam tickets
image
Tummala pained over Dharmapuri Arvind’s comments
image
Spirit : Sandeep Reddy’s wait for Prabhas continues
image
Mahesh Babu lauds Sakranthiki Vastunnam

OMG! Tirumala has to see even fake Darshanam tickets

At a time when devotees of Tirumala Tirupati are still grieving over the stampede tragedy and are in shock over bus accident in Ghat Road, the news of fake Darhanam tickets is coming as a new shock.

Couple of cab drivers with the support of TTD employees, have been running this fake tickets racket.

Lakshmipati, TTD employee working at Special Darshanam Tickets Counter, Manikanta, employee working in Fire Safety Department are considered as the master minds behind this fake tickets trick.

As Lakshmipati and Manikanta have knowledge about the inside happenings in TTD being its employees, they have devised the idea of fake tickets. They have printed fake tickets resembling Rs 300 Darshanam tickets and sold them to devotees through cab drivers Jagadish and Sasi.

According to inputs from Tirumala, already fake tickets gang has sold tickets worth more than Rs 20,000 to devotees. They used to take care that, the devotees who got fake tickets had Darshan, when Lakshmipati was in duty.

However TTD Vigilance officials unearthed the fake tickets racket and launched an inquiry.

Next Big Digital Deal locked for Sankranthiki Vastunnam Previous Tummala pained over Dharmapuri Arvind’s comments
else

TRENDING

image
Big Digital Deal locked for Sankranthiki Vastunnam
image
Spirit : Sandeep Reddy’s wait for Prabhas continues
image
Mahesh Babu lauds Sakranthiki Vastunnam

Latest

image
Big Digital Deal locked for Sankranthiki Vastunnam
image
OMG! Tirumala has to see even fake Darshanam tickets
image
Tummala pained over Dharmapuri Arvind’s comments
image
Spirit : Sandeep Reddy’s wait for Prabhas continues
image
Mahesh Babu lauds Sakranthiki Vastunnam

Most Read

image
OMG! Tirumala has to see even fake Darshanam tickets
image
Tummala pained over Dharmapuri Arvind’s comments
image
High Tension at Mohan Babu University

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch