One more folk number from Allu Arjun?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun scored a sensational hit with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and the actor is all set to join the sets of his next film Pushpa that would be directed by Sukumar. Allu Arjun, Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad delivered sensational music albums in their combo. Sukumar is a master in getting the right catchy tunes for his films and he is a specialist in directing item numbers. The music sittings of Pushpa are currently happening and DSP is said to have composed a special folk song which happens to be the item number for the movie.

It is already speculated that Bollywood beauty Disha Patani will shake leg with Allu Arjun in this special number. Considering the backdrop and Chittoor accent, Sukumar wanted a folk number as per the situation. Sukumar and DSP are taking special care of the music album. The regular shoot of Pushpa will commence this year. Rashmika is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Pushpa is the first pan Indian project for Allu Arjun and will be made on a big-budget.