Telugu web audience: Eagerly waiting for a sensational show

Last year Raj and DK surprised the Indian audience with ‘The Family Man’. The web series produced by Amazon Prime was an instant hit and the second season is on cards. This year right before the lockdown, Neeraj Pandey tested his luck with ‘Special Ops’. Each and every Indian actor lauded the thriller which was made on high standards. Unfortunately, it did not happen with Telugu shows. Though several filmmakers are involved in web-based projects none of the web series received exceptional response.

Right from Amazon’s Gangstars in 2018 to the Loser in Zee5 released yesterday, no show could live up the expectations. With the audience having ample time during the lockdown, they had to spend time watching the shows of neighboring languages. Allu Aravind’s Aha produced a bunch of web series but most of them lacked quality apart from content. Directors like Krish, Maruthi could not impress the OTT audience. Anish Kuruvilla’s GOD is the only web series that received a decent response. Annapurna Studios in association with Zee5 produced Loser and the web series lacks interesting stuff.

Its high time that the Telugu filmmakers spend ample time on the scripts before OTT giants like Amazon skip producing Telugu projects. Directors like Vamshi Paidipally, Harish Shankar, Krish, Nandini Reddy, Deva Katta, Praveen Sattaru and others are working on several projects. Telugu audience are waiting for the one big remarkable show on digital platforms that comes from a Telugu director or a filmmaker.