Hyderabad to AP RTC services postponed: 13,000 await nod

The AP Government initially said special bus services would be run to bring stranded AP residents from Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts from Saturday. Responding to it, over 13,000 AP people stranded in Telangana Capital and its surroundings have registered their names in the ‘Spandana’ government portal of Andhra Pradesh. They were also asked to book their tickets online from Saturday. But now, the officials have postponed these special services. The decision was taken following fresh relaxations expected from the Centre as the country would prepare for end of lockdown 3.0 on Sunday. Lockdown 4.0 is expected to begin with major restrictions only in the hotspots and red zone areas.

The AP Government is now considering to await some more time and evolve proper guidelines for bringing AP residents. Already, the stranded people have given their consent to go to quarantine centres after entering AP. RTC officials say that the services were not started as the Government has not yet given its green signal.

Covid Control Room officials are closely monitoring the situation. They have asked even AP Government employees stranded in Hyderabad to register their names in Spandana portal to come by special buses. Employees will be exempted from quarantine but they will have to minimum screening tests for virus on their arrival here.