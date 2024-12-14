x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Reading Books Benefits
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

One more Jolt for Siddharth

Published on December 14, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra
image
Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji?
image
One more Jolt for Siddharth

One more Jolt for Siddharth

Tamil actor Siddharth scored solid hits in Telugu cinema like Bommarillu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana and others. He was focused only on Telugu films for some time. Things changed slowly after he delivered a series of flops. There were no takers for his dubbed films in Telugu as his market reached rock bottom. The recent years too have not been successful for Siddharth. The actor too made unusual comments which landed him into controversies. His recent film ‘Miss You’ released yesterday and the response was poor and underwhelming. The shows for the film got canceled as there were no audience across the Telugu states.

The film will collect nothing in the final run and Miss You is one more jolt for Siddharth. Before the release, he announced that Pushpa 2: The Rule is not a competition for him but he finally pushed the film’s release. He also made comments against Allu Arjun after the Patna pre-release event of Pushpa 2: The Rule. He later corrected it saying that it was a general statement and it was not made against Allu Arjun. Siddharth has a couple of Tamil films lined up. He got married to actress Aditi Rao Hydari and he is residing in Mumbai along with her.

Next Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji? Previous Mahesh Babu’s Milestone film to have a Re-release
else

TRENDING

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra

Latest

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra
image
Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji?
image
One more Jolt for Siddharth

Most Read

image
Galla Madhavi backtracks on Bhagavad Gita controversy
image
No Jamali Elections Until 2029 : Chandrababu Naidu
image
Janasena in a fix over Allu Arjun’s arrest issue

Related Articles

Reading Books Benefits Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024 Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look Ananya Panday A Day At The Library Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley