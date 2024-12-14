Tamil actor Siddharth scored solid hits in Telugu cinema like Bommarillu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana and others. He was focused only on Telugu films for some time. Things changed slowly after he delivered a series of flops. There were no takers for his dubbed films in Telugu as his market reached rock bottom. The recent years too have not been successful for Siddharth. The actor too made unusual comments which landed him into controversies. His recent film ‘Miss You’ released yesterday and the response was poor and underwhelming. The shows for the film got canceled as there were no audience across the Telugu states.

The film will collect nothing in the final run and Miss You is one more jolt for Siddharth. Before the release, he announced that Pushpa 2: The Rule is not a competition for him but he finally pushed the film’s release. He also made comments against Allu Arjun after the Patna pre-release event of Pushpa 2: The Rule. He later corrected it saying that it was a general statement and it was not made against Allu Arjun. Siddharth has a couple of Tamil films lined up. He got married to actress Aditi Rao Hydari and he is residing in Mumbai along with her.