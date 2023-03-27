One more Multi-starrer on Cards

Tollywood audience have seen several multi-starrers and the combo of RRR is the biggest of them in the recent years. If the speculations are to be believed, Ravi Teja and Sharwanand will soon team up for a multi-starrer. A young and talented director impressed the duo and they are ready to come on to the board for the film. The financials are currently worked out. Ravi Teja delivered a blockbuster with Dhamaka and he has films lined up. He is done with Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Sharwanand recently commenced the shoot of his next film directed by Sriram Aditya. Sharwanand too is busy with several projects. He signed Merlapaka Gandhi’s film that will be produced by UV Creations. More details about the multi-starrer are awaited.