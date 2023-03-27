RC15 titled Game Changer

Ram Charan and Shankar’s film gets an interesting title on board. RC15 is titled ‘Game Changer’ and the makers released it officially today on the ocassion of Ram Charan’s birthday. There was a strong buzz that the film is going to be titled CEO (Chief Election Officer) and turned out to be false.

‘Game Changer’ is said to be a political drama. The movie revolves around elections and corruption. A few pictures from the sets are leaked and created more hype. Kiara Advani is the lead actress and Sri Venkateswara creations banner is producing Game Changer with a massive budget. Ram Charan will be seen in a dual role in Game Changer.