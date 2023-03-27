Official News about Rajamouli’s Oscar Campaign Budget

SS Rajamouli and his team have been touring across the globe for RRR and he promoted it globally. The film’s Naatu Naatu song bagged an Oscar and the team celebrated the occasion. There are several debates that SS Rajamouli has spent Rs 80 crores on this campaign and it was spent from the pocket of Rajamouli. The team neither responded nor denied the news. SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya responded about the campaign and he revealed that they have spent Rs 8.5 crores for the campaign.

“We had plans to wrap up things in Rs 5 crores but we ended up spending Rs 8.5 crores for the campaign. Special screenings are arranged in a couple of cities of USA for RRR” told Karthikeya. NTR and Ram Charan, the lead actors of RRR too are present for the Oscars Event that took place this month. Rajamouli is back to work and he started working on Mahesh Babu’s next film. The shoot is expected to start next year.