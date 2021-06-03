One more Mythri Movie Makers Loading

Mythri Movie Makers started their Tollywood journey with Srimanthudu and emerged as the top production house of Telugu cinema. They have films lined up with Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, NTR, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Nani and other young actors. They are producing close to 20 films for now and they have a big bunch lined up. The production house started with Naveen Yerneni, Cherukuri V Mohan and Ravishankar Y as partners. Due to creative differences, Cherukuri Mohan walked out of the production house and he is busy floating his own production house.

Cherukuri Mohan is said to have paid hefty advances for a bunch of Telugu actors and directors. He is all set to launch his production house this year and will produce films from next year on a regular basis. Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Nithiin, Vaisshnav Tej and others signed projects for Cherukuri Mohan already. He also approached several directors for these projects. Only time will say if Cherukuri Mohan will turn a tough competitor for his friends in the coming days in Telugu cinema. For now, he is following the same strategy of Mythri Movie Makers and paid advances for several actors and directors of Telugu cinema.