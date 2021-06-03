Samantha waiting for the big day

Samantha Akkineni switched paths and is picking up interesting projects. The actress gets a challenging role with negative shades in The Family Man 2 which will start streaming from June 4th on Amazon Prime. The trailer received a thumping response from the audience and Samantha surprised everyone with her role. But the controversy in Tamil Nadu did not make Samantha really happy. The actress had to stay calm after the controversy took the lead and made more noise.

Amazon Prime wanted some aggressive promotions for the show but they changed their plans after the Tamil controversy. Samantha is left fingers crossed and is eagerly waiting for the response of her role and the show. If the response is impressive, Samantha is keen to take up interesting roles in the coming future. Directed by Raj and DK, The Family Man 2 has Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Samantha in the lead roles.