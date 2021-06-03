Rebel Raju to tell Parliament about ‘custodial beating’

Even after what has happened to him, rebel MP Raghurama Raju is unstoppable and unrelenting. He is swearing to take his fight to the logical end. As part of this, Mr. Raju has decided to take the opportunity to raise his ‘custodial torture’ issue on the very first day of the next session of the Parliament. He has placed his request before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who has also reportedly responded positively.

Rajugaru went in a wheelchair and met with Om Birla late last night. He showed the plaster of paris bandages on his feet and recounted how he was beaten up by masked men while he was in the AP CID custody. He told the Speaker that the Army Hospital in Secunderabad gave a report confirming injuries and fractures on his feet.

Mr. Raghurama Raju is reiterating in his meetings with Delhi leaders that the AP rulers targetted him after he filed the petition in the CBI court for the cancellation of CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s bail. The MP urged Om Birla to take against the AP Chief Minister, DGP, AP CID’s additional DGP and ACP.

Mr. Raju told the Speaker that the Guntur General Hospital gave a false report on his injuries and that he could get justice only in the Army Hospital and the AIIMS. He could get bail only after the interference of the Supreme Court of India.