One more new record for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is the second biggest hit of Telugu cinema after the Baahubali franchise. The film that released for Sankranthi this year won the hearts of the family audience big time. The film was screened recently on television and the film registered the highest ever TRP for a Telugu film till date. The film delivered a TRP of 29.4 which is a new record. Mahesh Babu’s recent offering Sarileru Neekevvaru stands next to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with a TRP of 23.4.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is jointly bankrolled by Haarika and Hassine Creations, Geetha Arts.