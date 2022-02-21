One more Powerful title considered for NBK107?

Nandamuri Balakrishna commenced the shoot of his next film in the direction of Gopichand Malineni recently and his look got leaked. Balayya’s powerful look is making rounds on social media circles. The movie is said to be a mass entertainer inspired by real-life incidents. Jai Balayya is the speculated title of the film and the makers are considering it as one of the options. Balayya will be seen in a dual role and in one of them, he will be seen playing ‘Veerasimha Reddy’ in the film.

The makers are considering Veerasimha Reddy as one of the options among the titles for the film. There are speculations that the film is a remake but Gopichand and his team penned an original script. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Duniya Vijay will be seen in other important roles in this film. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this prestigious project and a key schedule of the film will take place in USA.