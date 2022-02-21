Bandi Sanjay has more enemies inside than outside

Despite all the bravado, BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay is facing problems in his own turf. Despite the full backing from the party’s national leadership, Bandi is unable to roll on in his own district of Karimnagar. Several seniors from Karimnagar, including former MLA Gujjula Ramakrishna Reddy and Polsani Sugunakar Rao, are up in arms against Bandi Sanjay

The Central leadership of the party has clearly indicated that it stood solidly behind Bandi Sanjay, it did not initiate any action against the dissidents from Karimnagar. Even Bandi Sanjay has largely ignored the pinpricks from these leaders. This has emboldened the dissidents, who have now upped their ante.

Senior leader Polsani Sugunakar Rao has formed a team called Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy Temple Protection Struggle Committee and is organising programmes without involving the party. The committee is spearheading protests in the name of this committee. If reports are to be believed, a complaint has already been registered with the Central leadership over the activities of Sugunakar Rao.

The BJP state leadership was forced to announce that the committee has no relation with the party. Despite that, a large number of the BJP cadres attended the protest. Sources say the Central leadership is keenly watching these events in Vemulawada. Interestingly, Bandi Sanjay is planning to contest from Vemulawada assembly seat in 2023.