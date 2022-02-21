This TDP citadel has no leaders as big names go inactive

Guntur has always been a TDP citadel. In fact, it formed the core of the TDP support base. But, ever since the 2019 debacle in the elections, the big names that the party flaunted, simply went out of the radar. They became inactive the party is now running the show with the second-grade politicians. As a result, the TDP does not have incharges in several constituencies.

In both the Guntur West and Guntur east, there are leaders who are willing to wage a war against the policies and programmes of the YSRCP government. The programmes calls are evoking lukewarm response and they are sparsely attended. There are complaints that the party leadership has ignored the loyal workers and gave key posts to those who prefer to sail with the wind.

Many of those who found the recent municipal election have become inactive. There are allegations that the tickets were given as part of a personal agenda and that loyal workers were ignored. The famed Lal Jan Basha family, which stood by the party all these years, has been side-lined. In the Guntur West, the victorious TDP MLA has joined the YSRCP. The Guntur MP, who managed to win despite the YSRCP wave, is now totally inactive.

Though the cadre is still with the TDP, the party is unable to throw up strong leaders, who would wage a relentless battle against the ruling YSRCP. Though some leaders are claiming that they have been asked by the party leadership to work in the constituency, there is no official confirmation from the leadership. As a result, the party is bereft of leadership in both the constituencies of Guntur city.