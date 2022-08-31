One more shock for Jacqueline Fernandez

Sri Lankan beauty and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez received one more shock after she has been served notices by the Delhi cops and she was asked to attend before them for questioning on September 12th in money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. A Delhi Court now summoned the actress and she will have to appear before the court on September 26th. The Enforcement Directorate announced that Jacqueline Fernandez is accused in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. She was named in the supplementary chargesheet filed in the Delhi Court.

Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Enforcement directorate last year. She said that Sukesh Chandrasekhar introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and she agreed of receiving expensive gifts from the conman. Jacqueline Fernandez agreed of receiving a Mini cooper, a diamond bracelet and two diamond earrings from Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer claims that she is a victim of conspiracy.