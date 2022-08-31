Dhamaka Romantic Glimpse

Dhamaka marks Ravi Teja’s first association with director Trinadha Rao Nakkina, actress Sreeleela and producer TG Vishwa Prasad. It’s a mass action entertainer, laced with other elements. Dhamaka’s glimpse is revealed for Vinayaka Chavithi.

The makers choose auspicious occasions to release their major promotional material and the glimpse shows how good Ravi Teja is in romantic scenes. It’s a sequence from a wedding, where Ravi Teja requests Sreeleela for a romantic encounter. Sreeleela is a stunner in half saree. Uff is the word that comes to our mind, after watching the romantic glimpse.

Bheems Ceciroleo provided music and the first song got superb response. Ravi Teja and Sreeleela amazed with their mass and graceful dances in it. TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory is bankrolling the project.