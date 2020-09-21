One more Tollywood film heading for OTT release?

With the reopening of theatres uncertain as of now, several filmmakers are keen to release their films through OTT platforms to recover their investments and play a safe game. A bunch of Telugu films are choosing digital releases though the producers are well aware that the theatres would reopen in the coming months. Sharwanand’s upcoming project Sreekaram is the latest one that would head for a digital release soon. The film is yet to complete shoot and the shoot resumes in October. Sharwanand is currently losing weight for his role.

The makers are holding talks with a couple of digital giants after they received interesting deals. As the deals are decent, the film may have a digital release during the end of this year. Sreekaram is a rural entertainer with a social message that is directed by Kishore . Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady and 14 Reels Plus are the producers. Sharwa plays a young farmer in the film that is set in the backdrop of Tirupati.