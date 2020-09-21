Nepotism and MeToo: Bollywood fights turn murkier

Social media platforms turned out to target their fellow actors and actress. Some of them have been taking a direct dig on the name of Nepotism or MeToo. The height of verbal abuse or war of words reached new heights in the recent months. There have been a lot of ongoing debates ever since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. After nepotism, the topic got diverted towards MeToo. Several actresses who are now faded away made sensational comments. Keeping the truth aside, they triggered a debate and actresses like Kangana Ranaut are taking this to the next level.

After Anurag Kashyap was named in #MeToo, he received a strong support from several actresses with whom he worked with. Even his ex-wife came out to support the director. The posts on social media and the exchange of words turned murkier in the recent months. One can strongly say that most of them will never get proved and they would just be forgotten when the next sensational news steps out in the coming days.

Some of them have been slapping legal notices against the stars which are helping the tv channels to initiate debates on their prime time news. But the real fact is that no one is ready to dig out the fact and find out where the truth lies. Above all, they are stars and anything they do will make them stand in the news. In one word, these fights took many ugly paths and turned murkier recently.