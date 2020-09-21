Bigg boss today: Musical chairs and fake elimination

The previous episode of Bigg boss season4 Telugu ended with the elimination of Karate Kalyani. Today Nagarjuna asked her to name the bottom 5 and the top 5 contestants of the house. Before that, Kalyani told a ‘Hari Katha’ to the audience.

The top 5 and Bottom 5 as per Kalyani:

Kalyani named – Divi, Harika, Amma Rajasekhar, Abhijeet and Monal as the top 5 contestants of the house. She also named – Gangavva, Sohail, Sujatha, Sai

Ariyana, as the bottom 5 contestants of the house. She gave her reasons for her decision on each of the contesntant.

TV9 Devi Nominated for the next week:

As part of the eviction, usually, the host of the Bigg boss asks the leaving candidate to throw a Big bomb on any one of the housemates. This week, Nagarjuna gave the opportunity to Kalyani to directly nominate some one for the eviction next week. Kalyani nominated Devi Nagavalli for the eviction. It is to be noted that she has NOT been nominated in the first 2 weeks.

Musical chairs:

As it is fun day, Nagarjuna asked the housemates to play a game similar to musical chairs. In each round, two contestants will play the game.

In Akhil Vs Abhijeet round, Akhil won the game.

In Monal Vs harika round, Monal won the game.

In Mehaboob Vs Sohail, Mehaboob won the game. But both of them gave very tough fight and Nagarjuna appreciated their sporting spirit.

In Devi Vs Amma Rajasekhar round, Devi won as Amma Rajasekhar gave it up for Devi.

In Sujatha Vs lasya, Sujatha won the game.

In Gangavva Vs Sai, Gangavva won the game and their round was funny.

Fake elimination of Harika:

Bigg boss gave a twist in the eliminations process. This week a total of 9 members were nominated. Gangavva was saved and Kalyani was evicted in previous episode. Out of the remaining 7, 5 contestants were saved eventually. Monal and Harika were the final two left for the eviction. Nagarjuna asked those 7 contestants who were not in the nominations this week to save one out of Monal and Harika. After – Akjil, Ariyana, Devi, Lasya, Divi, and Mehaboob gave their voting, Monal and Harika were in tie with 3-3 votes and it was Sujatha who got the chance to break the tie. Sujatha saved Monal. Harika was asked by Nagarjuna to pack up the luggage and leave the house. All the housemates gave her a very emotional adieu but when Harika was about to step out Nagarjuna stopped her and revealed that it is fake elimination just to warn the housemates not to self-nominate again.

Overall it was a very enjoyable and engaging episode.