Bigg boss tidbits: After social media trolls, Nagarjuna now calls her ‘Gangamma’

Bigg boss is one show that keenly follows the feedback of social media and accordingly adapts or corrects itself. After the weekend episodes, the audience felt that Nagarjuna corrected himself based on social media feed back. Details as below.

Gangavva is one special contestant in the house. She came from a very rural background, faced many hardships in life, and later became popular on social media as ‘Gangavva’. It is her popularity in social media that got her a chance in Bigg boss show. As the audience knows her as ‘Gangavva’, the host Nagarjuna also called her with the same name i.e. Gangavva. But this backfired and social media filled with a lot to sarcastic memes on Nagarjuna for this. As everyone knows, Gangavva is in her early sixties and so is Nagarjuna. So, netizens created funny memes on Nagarjuna calling her as ‘Avva’, despite having an age difference of just a couple of years.

It seems these memes reached Bigg boss makers or Nagarjuna and so this week Nagarjuna called her as ‘Gangamma’ instead of Gangavva. But anyway, the audience was very happy to see Gangavva again healthy and active during weekend episodes.