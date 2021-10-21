One party- many stands: AP BJP’s style

Every political party usually has a stand of its own on any specific issue. But, there is one political party in Andhra Pradesh, which seems to have two opinions on every issue. No marks for guessing the party in question. It’s the BJP in AP. The party has two opinions even on the brazen attacks on the TDP offices in the state.

The BJP has different opinions on any subject. If Somu Veerraju says something, then Purandeswari says the exact opposite. Rajya Sabha MP GVL sometimes backs Veerraju and Purandeswari at other times. Then there are leaders like Sujana Chowdary and CM Ramesh who have their own agenda in the party. Even on the attacks on the TDP offices and the arrest of Pattabhi, the party is speaking in different tones.

State president Somu Veerraju has strongly decried the attacks on the TDP offices and said that such attacks do not augur well for democracy. For a change, Purandeswari backed him. She said the leaders in power should be tolerant of dissent. She condemned the attacks by YSRCP workers on the TDP offices. On the contrary, Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao reminded Chandrababu that he had opposed the Central Government and did not even allow the CBI into the state while he was in power. He said the same Chandrababu was now seeking Centre’s interference in state’s affairs. He said Chandrababu should apologise to the Central Government before seeking its support. Meanwhile, former minister and Rajya Sabha MP Sujana Chowdary too strongly criticised the ‘factionist attitude’ of the AP government.

Thus the BJP in AP is speaking in different tones. Each leader has his take on the recent incidents in AP.