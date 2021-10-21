Senior IAS officer’s re-entry unnerves TDP leaders in Kodumur

The sudden reappearance of former IAS officer and a diehard Chandrababu acolyte at the recent party meet has raised hackles in the party circles. The IAS officer in question, GV Ramanjaneyulu, was the former commissioner of municipal administration. He contested from Kodumur in Rayalaseema in 2019 and disappeared from the scene altogether after losing the election. His sudden presence in party meets is the talk of the town these days.

Ramanjaneyulu is said to be quite close to Chandrababu Naidu and even enjoyed an extension after his superannuation. In 2014, he tried for a party ticket for his wife. In 2019, he himself resigned from his post and entered the electoral fray from Kodumuru. However, the local leaders such as Akupogu Venkata Swamy and Vishnuvardhan Reddy opposed his entry and did not cooperate with him in the elections. As a result, Ramanjaneyulu lost the elections.

Since his loss, he simply vanished from the scene and was not seen in any party programme for almost two years. Now suddenly he has materialized once again. Now he has a state level responsibility. He has been appointed as the organizing secretary and the incharge for the Human Resources Development in the party.

Now, his sudden re-entry has left leaders iike Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Akupogu Venkata Swamy confused. They have built the party during the last two years and worked hard to rally round the activists. What is their future If Rmanjaneyulu once again wants to contest from Kodumur again? These leaders are said to be worried about their future prospects in the party. As of now, the party is seized off the Pattabhi issue and there is no one to allay their fears.