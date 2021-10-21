Naga Chaitanya replaces Vijay Devarakonda

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya is riding high with the super success of Love Story. The actor is almost done with the shoot of Thank You and the film releases soon. Naga Chaitanya will be playing a crucial role in Nagarjuna’s Bangarraju and the film is aimed for release during Sankranthi 2022. The actor also completed shooting for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha which is announced for February 2022 release. Naga Chaitanya will work with Vikram Kumar for a web series that will commence shoot soon.

As per the update, Naga Chaitanya signed a film for Nandini Reddy and Vyjayanthi Movies will bankroll this project. Nandini Reddy and the production house wanted Vijay Devarakonda to come on board for the film but the actor was unavailable for now. It was then, Nandini Reddy met Naga Chaitanya and locked the project. The filming starts next year once Chaitu is done with his current commitments. Nandini Reddy is currently directing a breezy romantic entertainer with Santosh Shoban which is in the final stages of the shoot.