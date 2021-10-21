Geetha Reddy finds no friends in Zaheerabad

Poor Geetha Reddy. She has been made one of the working presidents of the Congress Party in Telangana. But, she is facing dissidence in her home turf of Zaheerabad. What is more worrisome for her is that she is not even informed about the party programmes in her own constituency.

Geetha Reddy is a senior Congress leader and has worked as a minister under three CMs in undivided AP. He had won from Gajwel once and from Zaheerabad twice. She moved from Gajwel to Zaheerabad after the delimitation of the constituencies was undertaken in 2009. In 2018 elections, she lost from Zaheerabad and became confined to Hyderabad for some time. Meanwhile, the local Congress leaders began strengthening themselves.

They have been organizing programmes without even bothering to inform Geetha Reddy. Several such programmes have been held in Zaheerabad and Geetha Reddy did not even know about them. Former DCCB chairman Jaipal Reddy, Narottam and Madan Mohan Rao, who contested from the Zaheerabad MP seat last time have reportedly formed a cartel against Geeta Reddy. They are said to be directly interacting with the state president Revanth Reddy and district incharge Mohammed Azharuddin.

For instance, a cricket match was organized in Zaheerabad between Revanth Reddy XI and Azharuddin XI. Geetha Reddy was not even aware of it. Her biggest problem is said to be Narottam, who had unsuccessfully contested against her from Zaheerabad on the TDP ticket. He has now joined the Congress Party and is proving to be thorn in the flesh. How will Geetha Reddy handle the situation and regain her position in Zaheerabad remains to be seen.