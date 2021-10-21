Why KCR is holding TRS plenary before bypoll and Warangal meet after?

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has decided to hold party plenary meeting on October 25 in Hyderabad and a huge public meeting in the name of “Telangana Vijaya Garjana” in Warangal on November 15.

The timing of both these important events of TRS has now created a buzz in political circles.

This is because the plenary is being held before the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll result on November 2 and Warangal public meeting is held after bypoll result.

Why KCR has chosen these dates in now being extensively debated in political circles.

TRS insiders say KCR chose plenary before Huzurabad bypoll result because if TRS loses Huzurabad bypoll, it will demoralise party leaders and cadre and show its impact on plenary meeting, where KCR will be re-elected as party president.

If TRS wins Huzurabad, TRS leaders and cadre can celebrate real Telangana Vijaya Garjana meeting in Warangal on November 15,

Even if TRS loses, KCR can negate the loss by mobilising lakhs of people to Warangal on November 15 using government power and money power and claim later that TRS is as stronger as usual and Huzurabad defeat was only a minor setback.