Buzz: Tollywood celebrities lent huge amounts to Mahesh Koneru

Young producer Mahesh S Koneru breathed his last recently and the entire film fraternity is left in shock with his demise. There are a lot of speculations about his debts and his upcoming films came to a halt for now. Mahesh Koneru was never into controversies and he is a person who was extremely positive. Apart from financiers, several celebrities have lent money to this young producer as per the news.

A successful Tollywood director is said to have given Rs 5 crores to Mahesh Koneru on an interest basis. A music director gave Rs 1.5 crores and a writer lent Rs 1 crore as a loan for Mahesh Koneru. The young producer paid the interests on time on a monthly basis and these celebrities were never worried about the lent money. With his sudden demise, they are now left in shock and are worried about the offered money. Mahesh Koneru announced three films that are in various stages of production.