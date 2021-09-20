Online Ticket Pricing: Crucial decisions to be made by AP Govt

Several top distributors and exhibitors along with a bunch of producers met AP Film Development Corporation officials along with the Cinematography Minister Perni Nani to discuss the issues. Most of the discussions happened about the hike in the ticket prices and Perni Nani responded on a positive note. He said that he would discuss this with the Chief Minister after which the final call would be taken. All the distributors and exhibitors who attended the meeting had to vote for the ticket pricing portal that will be controlled by the AP government as the hike in the ticket pricing is the need of the hour.

They also discussed about 100 percent occupancy and special pricing for benefit shows during the meeting. They also discussed flexible ticket pricing as per the film’s budget and Perni Nani promised to place this request before YS Jagan soon. G Adhiseshagiri Rao, C Kalyan, Mythri Ravi, KL Damodar Prasad and others attended the meeting along with the AP exhibitors and distributors.

C Kalyan made some sensational comments that the filmmakers have been announcing fake collections to bring hype for their film among the audience. The videos of C Kalyan went viral all over. The meeting concluded after the celebrities placed the requests. They anonymously gave a positive nod for the government’s ticket portal which will be maintained by the AP Government.