Megastar off to Ooty

After the high profile meeting of the Tollywood celebrities with AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy got canceled, Megastar Chiranjeevi asked the makers to prepone the next schedule of God Father. The schedule commences in Ooty tomorrow and will continue till the end of this month. Some crucial scenes on Chiranjeevi will be canned in this schedule. Mohan Raja is the director and the film completed two short schedules of God Father in Hyderabad. Keerthy Suresh is playing Chiranjeevi’s sister in this political drama.

The entire shoot of God Father is expected to be completed by the end of this year. NV Prasad and Ram Charan are the producers of God Father. The film hits the screens next year. Chiranjeevi completed the pending portions of Acharya before starting the next schedule of God Father. The movie is the official remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Lucifer. Ram Charan and NV Prasad acquired the remake rights of the film last year.