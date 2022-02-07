Ori Devuda makers unveil friendship song

Childhood friends know our in and out and some of them travel with us throughout the life. This is the underlying idea of Paathashaalalo song, the lyric video of which has been released by Team Ori Devuda.

While music composer Leon James has come out with a soothing tune, lyricist Anantha Sriram has penned lines that celebrate the special bond of friendship. The song gets elevated by the efficient rendition of Armaan Malik and Sameera Bharadwaj.

Vishwak Sen, Mithila Palkar and Venkatesh Kakumanu are the lead actors of Ori Devuda, a film that revolves around three childhood friends. The film is a remake of Tamil blockbuster Oh My Kadavuley.

Interestingly, Ashwath Marimuthu, the director of Oh My Kadavuley, is wielding the megaphone for Ori Devuda too. Pearl V Potluri, Param V Potluri and Dil Raju are bankrolling the movie under the banners PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations.