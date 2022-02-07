‘Khiladi’ has Bollywood-standard content, says producer Satyanarayana

Ravi Teja-starrer ‘Khiladi’ is all set for release on February 11. The title carries a tag that says ‘Play Smart’, hinting at the interesting story.

Producer Satyanarayana Koneru, who had interacted with the media earlier on Monday, conveyed that he has been quite confident about the movie’s success.

As the producer spoke on several matters regarding the movie, he expressed his happiness over the movie’s pan-India release.

“Although it is a regular commercial film, it is a concept-oriented narration, which makes it is a perfect Bollywood movie. We shot a few scenes in Italy which are of Hollywood standard. I think the production values will stand out,” Satyanarayana said.

“We teamed up with Pen Studios to take this story to the pan-India level. The film is being released in Telugu as well as Hindi,” Satyanarayana said.

On being quizzed about the ‘Khiladi’ Hindi release, he said, “We were skeptical about the release. As we had pending works, I wondered if the movie will even get a wrap soon. But, after I took a glimpse at the output, the content gave me much confidence to proceed with the pan-India release”.

Satyanarayana Koneru, who is excited for the movie’s release soon, expects it to be a blockbuster hit in both languages. “As far as I know, there will be no competition for the movie in Hindi either, as there is no big release sooner. This scenario will be an added advantage for ‘Khiladi’.”

Dimple Hayati and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the female leads in this upcoming commercial entertainer, which is co-produced by Bollywood production company Pen Studios and A Studios.