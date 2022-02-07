Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys girls’ day out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is back from her Switzerland vacation, enjoyed a day out with fellow actresses Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Neerajaa Kona on the weekend.

Tamil actress Varalaxmi, who posted some cute pictures, had Samantha flaunt her new hairdo, as the duo is seen having a great time together. In one of the pictures, Samantha, Varalaxmi, and their costume designer Neeraja Kona, are seen waiting for their food to arrive, as they pose together.

In recent times, Samantha has been travelling a lot, as she always says travelling makes her feel alive. She was recently seen taking skiing classes in some hilly areas of Switzerland, while she is back to her job as she resumed work earlier this week.

On the work front, Samantha and Varalaxmi are to share the screen in an upcoming movie titled ‘Yashodha’. Billed as a woman-oriented movie, ‘Yashoda’ is directed by Hari and Harish.

Samantha, who was last seen performing to a mass item number ‘Oo Antava’ in Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’, will be a part of two bilingual movies, apart from her other projects.

Samantha will also make her Hollywood debut, while she is rumored to enter Bollywood with an interesting movie as well.