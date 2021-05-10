OTTs in Demand but no deals Closed

Ignore the first wave, the second wave of coronavirus is leaving India sleepless. All those who observed the situations on a closer note can make it that the audience will not rush to the theatres to watch the films anytime soon. There is a huge scarcity of vaccines in India and the people will not get out of the fear before taking the vaccination. With the theatres shut, several producers are now keen to close the deals for a direct digital release. A top producer who is ready with his project approached a renowned digital platform. He was left in deep shock with the deal quoted by the digital platform.

The OTTs are not ready to cash the season like last year. They are thinking twice about the film and the buzz it is carrying before closing the deal. The digital platforms are also focused on the budgets spent on the project along with the cast, technical crew. No digital platform is keen to buy small films and those without stars. There are several producers who are keen to close the digital deals but things are not so easy as estimated.

There is a huge financial crisis that is surrounded around Telugu cinema. Trade analysts predict that 2021 is a wasted year for now and all the renowned films will release only next year.