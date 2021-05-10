No entry for AP Covid patients into Telangana

Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have not gone for lockdown. This is despite over 26 other States having opted for this. They included Tamil Nadu. Covid patients from AP are right now going to Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore for better treatment at corporate hospitals.

But, all of a sudden, the KCR Government has taken a decision not to allow AP Covid patients to enter Telangana. As a result, the ambulances bringing patients from AP are being stopped and asked to return to AP. Because of lockdown in TN and Karnataka, the AP patients are already finding it difficult to reach hospitals there.

For various reasons, the Telangana Government is apprehensive about allowing AP patients to reach Hyderabad. There are already fears that the high contagious mutants are spreading all over.

Amid many uncertainties, Telangana has banned Covid patients coming from Andhra. Reports say that there might be more valid reasons for the latest decision of the TRS regime. Whatever, the AP people will face rough weather till the deadly second wave eases in the next one or two months.