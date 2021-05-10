TNR is no more

The second wave of coronavirus is unstoppable in the country. The spread is huge and the death toll is quite higher in India. Several journalists passed away due to coronavirus in the recent weeks. Famous film critic, journalist TNR who is famous for his celebrity talk show has been battling with coronavirus. He breathed his last this morning. His interviews with film actors and directors turned quite popular on Idream. TNR started his acting career recently and is busy with several films.

TNR was tested positive for coronavirus recently and he got admitted to a Hyderabad-based private hospital after his health condition deteriorated. His health condition worsened over the past two days and he breathed his last today. Rest in peace TNR.