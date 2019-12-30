Packages to silence Amaravati farmers: Capital offer

The Jaganmohan Reddy government is going all out to shift Capital City regardless of the all-round opposition. It has decided not to hold any negotiations with the farmers of 29 villages who sacrificed their ancestral lands for Amaravati global city construction. The ruling party leaders think that the agitating farmers are not in a mood for accepting anything less than continuation of Amaravati Capital. The farmers’ agitation has raised political temperatures. The TDP, BJP and Jana Sena parties are referring to farmers’ protests as the main basis of their strong opposition to Three Capitals plan.

Against these odds, CM Jagan Reddy is now telling his party leaders that huge packages will be offered to the Capital farmers in order to silence all opposition to his Vizag Capital plan. Indications are that the Capital shifting announcement is sure to be made in the next Cabinet meeting to be held on High Power Committee recommendations. Jagan Circar is trying to counter rivals criticism in the name of packages to farmers. These packages are usually offered during land acquisition for setting up new industries. But the question is whether these packages will match with the high market values of Amaravati lands prevailing prior to Jagan becoming CM. But then there are many complications like sale and offer of these lands as dowry. It would also take lots of money to bring these lands back into cultivation. If suitable packages are to be offered, it may take several thousands of crores. More trouble surely awaits Jagan Circar on this count.