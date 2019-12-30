AP High Court to hear case against GN Rao Committee on Jan23

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has advanced the hearing of the case against the legality of GN Rao committee which recommended setting up of three capitals in Andhra Pradesh.

The High Court was originally scheduled to hear this case on February 3.

But now, the High Court has decided to hear this case on January 23.

The Rajadhani Rytu Parirakshana Samiti challenged the legality of the GN Rao committee and shifting of state capital from Amaravati to elsewhere in the State High Court here on Monday.

Petitioner appearing on behalf of the Samiti urged the HC to conduct trial on the petitions since the government has been taking decisions.

However, advocate general told the court that he is yet to receive information from the state government.

The counsel appearing for the Samiti urged the Advocate General when was Boston Consulting Group (BCG) appointed, who appointed it and what were the terms of reference. The counsel told the HC that the government in a GO issued on Sunday quoted the BCG report.

The Advocate General assured the court to give particulars as soon as he received information from the government.