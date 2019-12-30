Pawan to tour Amaravathi tomorrow to support farmers agitation

After keeping silent for the past few weeks on Amaravathi capital controversy, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has decided to tour Amaravathi region on Tuesday and express his support to the agitations taken up by farmers against Jagan’s move to shift capital from Amaravathi.

The Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan will tour the villages of capital region development authority on Tuesday to express solidarity with the cause of the farmers and the people of the region.

A decision was taken to this extent at the Jana Sena extended meeting held at Mangalagiri on Monday. All key leaders of the party representing 13 districts took part in the meeting.

Farmers of Amaravati region have been agitating demanding the state government to relocate the state capital elsewhere and also to withdraw the three state capitals’ decision.

To express solidarity with the cause of the farmers, Pawan Kalyan will tour the villages in the capital region and interact with people and share their concern on Jagan’s move to shift capital from Amaravathi and to bring pressure on Jagan government to drop the plan of shifting the capital.