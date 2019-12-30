TDP Guntur MLA meets CM Jagan

The ruling YCP has begun ‘Operation Aakarsh’ once again to create confusion in the opposition TDP ranks. Now, Jagan Reddy has targetted to win over Guntur West MLA Maddali Giridhar from the TDP. The MLA met CM Jaganmohan Reddy at his Tadepalli Camp Office today. The meeting triggered widespread speculation that another TDP MLA is on his out. Interestingly, Maddali Giri is taken to CM by Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas. Both of them belong to the Vysya community. The YCP’s use of caste card is confirming the TDP fears that Jagan Reddy has almost convinced Maddali Giri to join his party. YCP leaders consider this as a big shock to Chandrababu Naidu politically at a time when the anti-Capital shifting agitation is reaching its peak.

The last few days, Naidu is waging a serious battle in Amaravati. His immediate concern has been to effectively counter Jagan Reddy plans to shift Principal Capital City to Visakhapatnam. As of now, farmers in 29 villages in Core Capital are agitating on the roads. These protests have to be spread in other parts of central coastal districts. Naidu’s big challenge is apparently to sustain the agitation. In such a crucial time, YCP is giving him a tough time by winning over some TDP MLAs. Already, Jagan has announced his agenda to strip Naidu of his Opposition leader status. Even Maddali Giri has not clarified why he has met the CM for now.