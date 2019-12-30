Rajamouli about directing Mahabharatam

SS Rajamouli is undoubtedly the top director of Indian cinema. After Baahubali franchise, he is busy with RRR that features NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Rajamouli during his media interactions revealed about his dream of directing Mahabharatam and he said that the film would be made in several parts. During an interview, he was asked about the project and Rajamouli issued a clarification that the project is very much on.

He said that Mahabharatam is his dream project and he would start the film after he gets the needed confidence and the complete script. Rajamouli also said that he is stuck to his words about the project and the film will be made on a massive budget. Rajamouli after RRR will start working on Mahesh Babu’s film that will roll in 2021.