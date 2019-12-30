Sharwanand surprised with Maha Samudram script

Sharwanand is one actor who is ready for experiments and he signed several raw films in his career. One such script that surprised Sharwanand is Maha Samudram. Ajay Bhupathi who created a sensation with RX 100 has been waiting to take off his second project from the past one and half year. Maha Samudram was the most talked script for several wrong reasons as actors like Ravi Teja and Naga Chaitanya walked out from the project. This sent wrong signs for several actors but Ajay Bhupathi was quite confident on the project and waited with patience.

Sharwanand was extremely impressed with Ajay Bhupathi’s narration and suggested no changes. He immediately gave his nod and asked Ajay to start his work on the project immediately. Sharwanand infact was left surprised why several actors did not consider a film like Maha Samudram. He is all excited to start the film’s shoot after he wraps up his current commitments. The female lead and the other lead actor are currently picked up. Ajay Bhupathi is working hard to live up the expectations and he is all delighted that Maha Samudram is taking off after a long wait.