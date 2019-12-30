Prati Roju Pandaage hits 25 cr mark – 10 days Worldwide Collections

Prati Roju Pandaage hits 25 cr mark - 10 days Worldwide Collections
Prati Roju Pandaage hits 25 cr mark - 10 days Worldwide Collections

Prati Roju Pandaage has hit 25 cr mark worldwide by the end of its second weekend. The film is a clean Hit as it has attained now breakeven status in all the areas. This is the first film for Sai Dharam Tej to collect 25 cr share. The film is now aiming for 30 cr mark which should be done by next weekend.

Below are the area wise 10 days Shares

Area10 Days CollectionsFirst Week Collections6 Days Collections5 Days Collections4 Days Collections3 Days collections2 Days collectionsDay 1 Collections
Nizam9.08Cr7.35Cr6.52 Cr5.37Cr4.55Cr3.80 Cr2.45 Cr1.25 Cr
Ceeded2.67Cr2.11Cr1.89 Cr1.52Cr1.30Cr1.10 Cr0.66 Cr0.34 Cr
UA3.27Cr2.55Cr2.30 Cr1.87Cr1.58Cr1.33 Cr0.85 Cr0.48 Cr
Guntur1.49Cr1.20Cr1.06 Cr0.87Cr0.77Cr0.66 Cr0.45 Cr0.3 Cr
East1.52Cr1.23Cr1.11 Cr0.92Cr0.80Cr0.68 Cr0.47 Cr0.3 Cr
West1.15Cr0.92Cr0.84 Cr0.70Cr0.60Cr0.52 Cr0.34 Cr0.22 Cr
Krishna1.52Cr1.24Cr1.13 Cr0.87Cr0.73Cr 0.63 Cr0.38 Cr0.21 Cr
Nellore0.65Cr0.54Cr0.50 Cr0.43Cr0.38Cr0.34 Cr0.25 Cr0.18 Cr
AP/TS21.35Cr17.14Cr15.35 Cr12.55Cr10.71Cr9.06 Cr5.85 Cr3.28 Cr
ROI1.50Cr1.15Cr0.65 Cr
Overseas2.15Cr1.70Cr0.95 Cr
Worldwide25Cr19.99Cr10.66 Cr
