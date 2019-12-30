Prati Roju Pandaage hits 25 cr mark – 10 days Worldwide Collections

Prati Roju Pandaage has hit 25 cr mark worldwide by the end of its second weekend. The film is a clean Hit as it has attained now breakeven status in all the areas. This is the first film for Sai Dharam Tej to collect 25 cr share. The film is now aiming for 30 cr mark which should be done by next weekend.

Below are the area wise 10 days Shares

Area 10 Days Collections First Week Collections 6 Days Collections 5 Days Collections 4 Days Collections 3 Days collections 2 Days collections Day 1 Collections Nizam 9.08Cr 7.35Cr 6.52 Cr 5.37Cr 4.55Cr 3.80 Cr 2.45 Cr 1.25 Cr Ceeded 2.67Cr 2.11Cr 1.89 Cr 1.52Cr 1.30Cr 1.10 Cr 0.66 Cr 0.34 Cr UA 3.27Cr 2.55Cr 2.30 Cr 1.87Cr 1.58Cr 1.33 Cr 0.85 Cr 0.48 Cr Guntur 1.49Cr 1.20Cr 1.06 Cr 0.87Cr 0.77Cr 0.66 Cr 0.45 Cr 0.3 Cr East 1.52Cr 1.23Cr 1.11 Cr 0.92Cr 0.80Cr 0.68 Cr 0.47 Cr 0.3 Cr West 1.15Cr 0.92Cr 0.84 Cr 0.70Cr 0.60Cr 0.52 Cr 0.34 Cr 0.22 Cr Krishna 1.52Cr 1.24Cr 1.13 Cr 0.87Cr 0.73Cr 0.63 Cr 0.38 Cr 0.21 Cr Nellore 0.65Cr 0.54Cr 0.50 Cr 0.43Cr 0.38Cr 0.34 Cr 0.25 Cr 0.18 Cr AP/TS 21.35Cr 17.14Cr 15.35 Cr 12.55Cr 10.71Cr 9.06 Cr 5.85 Cr 3.28 Cr ROI 1.50Cr 1.15Cr 0.65 Cr Overseas 2.15Cr 1.70Cr 0.95 Cr Worldwide 25Cr 19.99Cr 10.66 Cr