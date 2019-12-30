Jagan-BJP Capital clash unstoppable? AP troubles

In these crucial days, all the pro-Jagan leaders in BJP have fallen silent on Amaravati. But Ex-TDP leaders in BJP like Sujana Chowdary have raised voice to a peak level against Jagan Circar’s Capital shifting plans. This is proof enough that the Modi government has taken a decision in favour of continuing Amaravati as only Capital in AP. This is what has raised concerns among the YCP Ministers, MLAs and even the bureaucracy. They are now worried about a possible showdown between the State and Central Governments in the near future.

Despite this growing uncertainty, Jagan Regime is giving out bold signals to shift Capital even if the Centre puts its objections. YCP Minister Botsa Satyanarayana is saying that the Centre has no role in Capital City issues in a state. He says that their will not be required to report or comply with the Centre. But, however, the State Government will inform the Modi Circar about any final decisions taken on AP Capital.

As on today, an unbridgeable gap exists between BJP and Jagan. Jagan sympathisers in BJP like GVL Narasimha Rao are no longer able to mislead and divert Modi-Shah and RSS attention from destructive and irreligious decisions of AP CM. What more, the illogical Capital shifting in a famous sun-rise state like AP is getting negative attention in national and international media. The Modi government feels that such media focus will damage investment sentiment, eventually hurting the whole country in the long run.