Padma Vibhushan for Mary Kom, Sindhu gets Padma Bhushan

Boxing great Mary Kom has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian award. Olympic silver medallist and badminton World Champion PV Sindhu has been conferred the Padma Bhushan as the names of the Padma awardees were disclosed on Saturday on the eve of the 71st Republic Day.

Indian women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal, women’s football stalwart Oinam Bembem Devi, former cricketer Zaheer Khan, shooter Jitu Rai, former hockey captain and coach MP Ganesh and archer Tarundeep Rai, are among those who have got the Padma Shri award.

Considered one of the most successful amateur boxers of all time, Mary has won gold at the World Championships a record six times. She won bronze in the 2012 London Olympics. In October 2019, she won bronze at the World Championships in Ulan Ude, Russia — her eighth in the competition.

Sindhu became the first Indian to win gold at the World Championships in August 2019 and the second woman in the world to win five medals in the competition. Her silver medal at Rio 2016 was also the first to be won by an Indian woman in any competition.