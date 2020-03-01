Palasa 1978 Trailer: Rustic and Hard-hitting

Palasa 1978 is one small film that caught everyone’s attention because of the teaser. The film has a cute love story that is laced with heaps of action. The theatrical trailer of the film is out and it is hard-hitting. The film is presented in a new light with realistic narration. The performances, the background score and cinematography work make the trailer an engaging one.

The film is set in a small village Palasa near AP and Odisha border. The music is loaded with folk touch and the director made sure he did not miss the Srikakulam accent. The dialogues look decent and the director plays a big game with new faces. Music composer Raghu Kunche is playing baddie in Palasa 1978. Rakshit, Nakshatra, Vijay Rama Raju, Thiru, Laxman Meesala played the lead roles. Karuna Kumar is the director and Dhyan Atluri is the producer. Palasa 1978 is hitting the screens on March 6th.