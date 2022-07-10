Pan India Release For Akhil’s Agent

Young hero Akhil underwent unbelievable makeover to play the role of an Agent in his latest flick Agent. Stylish maker Surender Reddy is directing the movie under AK Entertainments with Sakshi Vaidya playing the female lead. The makers came up with two updates today.

Firstly, Agent will have Pan India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Secondly, the film’s teaser will be released on 15th of this month. This is a rejoicing news for Akkineni fans who have been waiting to see the action-packed avatar of Akhil.

“After This Date… Every One Across Pan India Will Be Looking For A..GENT … A WILD ONE Style is gonna be… Travelled On July 15th,” the makers proclaimed through the video.

Surender Reddy who is a specialist in making stylish action entertainers is showing Akhil in a never seen before look. In fact, Agent’s beast mode stunned one and all.