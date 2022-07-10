I hate YCP leaders, says Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday said that he hates the ruling YSR Congress leaders for their corruption. He addressed the people and the party workers in Vijayawada as part of his Janavani programme, where he received representations from the people.

This was the second programme that Pawan Kalyan had conducted in Vijayawada to receive grievances from the people. He said that the YSR Congress leaders in the state were looting the house-sites of the people across the state.

“Chandrababu Naidu’s government had given them house sites and Y S Rajasekhar Reddy had given them loans to construct houses. Now, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is looting them and is trying to take away the land,” Pawan Kalyan asserted.

He also said that the YSR Congress leaders from top to bottom have become corrupt and were looting peoples’ properties. “A studio owner in Visakhapatnam told me that the YCP leaders were trying to loot his property,” Pawan Kalyan said.

He further alleged that the YCP leaders were following what their leader Jagan Mohan Reddy was doing in the state. He alleged that the YCP leaders would be chased by the people if they failed to stop this corruption.

“You might be rowdies or factionists or red sanders smugglers. I am telling you with pain, you stop this looting or else we would be forced to chase you away from the state,” Pawan Kalyan said.